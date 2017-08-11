Athletics' Josh Phegley: Ramps up activity in last two days
Phegley (oblique) took more than 50 swings in the batting cage Wednesday and caught two bullpen sessions Thursday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
The two developments represent notable boosts in activity for Phegley, who had only taken swings off a tee as recently as Tuesday. The backstop reports that he's had no setbacks this week, while manager Bob Melvin reports that Phegley is likely to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point during Oakland's nine-game homestand.
