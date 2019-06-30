Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rare multi-hit effort in win

Phegley went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

The veteran backstop has been mostly scuffling at the plate throughout June, so the multi-hit effort was a particularly welcome sight. Phegley's average has experienced a 24-point tumble down to .258 since the calendar flipped to June, but he's shown some modest signs of life lately by hitting safely in three of his past four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories