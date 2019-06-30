Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rare multi-hit effort in win

Phegley went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

The veteran backstop has been mostly scuffling at the plate throughout June, so the multi-hit effort was a particularly welcome sight. Phegley's average has experienced a 24-point tumble down to .258 since the calendar flipped to June, but he's shown some modest signs of life lately by hitting safely in three of his past four games.