Phegley signed a one-year, $1.075 million contract with the A's on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

For the second year in a row, Phegley and the A's were able to avoid arbitration. The backstop split time between Triple-A Nashville and the big club in 2018, hitting .235/.331/.412 in 36 games for the Sounds while slashing .204/.255/.344 through 39 games with the A's. The 30-year-old profiles more as a backup and doesn't figure to hold much fantasy value outside of two-catcher formats even in a starting role.

