Phegley was called up from Triple-A Nashville prior to Thursday's game in Toronto.

With Bruce Maxwell landing on the restricted list due to pending legal issues that prevent him from stepping foot in Canada, Phegley will join the major-league team and likely start a game or two this weekend in order to spell Jonathan Lucroy. Over 57 games with the Athletics last season, Phegley hit .201/.255/.336 with three home runs and 10 RBI.