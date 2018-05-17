Athletics' Josh Phegley: Recalled from Nashville on Thursday
Phegley was called up from Triple-A Nashville prior to Thursday's game in Toronto.
With Bruce Maxwell landing on the restricted list due to pending legal issues that prevent him from stepping foot in Canada, Phegley will join the major-league team and likely start a game or two this weekend in order to spell Jonathan Lucroy. Over 57 games with the Athletics last season, Phegley hit .201/.255/.336 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Promotion from Nashville imminent•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Candidate for callup in coming days•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Struggling at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Back to catching at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Plays in minors rehab game Tuesday•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...