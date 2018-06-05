Athletics' Josh Phegley: Recalled from Triple-A
Phegley was promoted to the big leagues from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Phegley will return to the major leagues after being sent down May 21. He's appeared in two games this season, collecting one hit in four at-bats. He'll look for more opportunities during this stint with the Athletics.
