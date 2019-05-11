Phegley went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in an extra-innings win over the Indians on Friday.

A week prior, Phegley had set the baseball world on its collective ear with an eye-popping eight-RBI night versus the Pirates, but his bat had mostly gone silent subsequent to that contest. The backstop was 1-for-12 over the prior five games entering Friday's tilt, a brief slump he broke out of in fine fashion with his first three-hit effort of the season. Phegley has cooled off after seeing his average climb as high as .325 back on April 14, but he's still slashing a solid .278/.309/.489 across 94 plate appearances.