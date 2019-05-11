Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rediscovers stroke in win
Phegley went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in an extra-innings win over the Indians on Friday.
A week prior, Phegley had set the baseball world on its collective ear with an eye-popping eight-RBI night versus the Pirates, but his bat had mostly gone silent subsequent to that contest. The backstop was 1-for-12 over the prior five games entering Friday's tilt, a brief slump he broke out of in fine fashion with his first three-hit effort of the season. Phegley has cooled off after seeing his average climb as high as .325 back on April 14, but he's still slashing a solid .278/.309/.489 across 94 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...