Athletics' Josh Phegley: Registers four hits, eight RBI
Phegley went 4-for-5 with a home run, eight RBI and two runs in a 14-1 thrashing of the Pirates on Friday.
The Athletics catcher cleared the bases twice with doubles, posted an RBI-single and then capped off the night with a solo homer in the ninth. Considering Phegley hasn't recorded more than 15 RBI in an entire season since 2015, this was absolutely a career night for the 31-year-old. He's hitting .288 with four homers, 21 RBI and 16 runs in 73 at-bats this season. Just 25 games into 2019 he's 14 RBI short of a new career high.
