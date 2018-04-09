Phegley (finger) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic San Francisco reports.

Phegley looks to be nearing his activation from the disabled list, as he's expected to play two games with Stockton. However, with Bruce Maxwell serving as Oakland's reserve backstop, it remains to be seen if Phegley will join the big club once he returns to full health.