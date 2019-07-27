Athletics' Josh Phegley: Remains out Saturday

Phegley is not starting Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Chris Hermann picks up another start behind the dish in his stead. Over his past 10 appearances, Phegley is slashing just .182/.200/.273 with one home run and five RBI.

