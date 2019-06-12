Athletics' Josh Phegley: Resting Wednesday

Phegley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Athletics concluding their series in Tampa Bay with a day game, Phegley will hit the bench after starting behind the dish in Tuesday's 4-3 win. Beau Taylor will enter the lineup in Phegley's stead for his second career big-league start.

More News
Our Latest Stories