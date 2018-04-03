Athletics' Josh Phegley: Resumes baseball activities
Phegley (fingers) practiced hitting off a tee and caught bullpen sessions Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Monday's workout marked Phegley's first baseball activities since fracturing two fingers on his right hand during spring training. However, although his condition is improving, it's unclear if Phegley will return to Oakland once he's back in full health, as Jonathan Lucroy is serving as the team's starting backstop while Bruce Maxwell is occupying the reserve spot.
