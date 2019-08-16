Athletics' Josh Phegley: Resumes rehab assignment

Phegley (thumb) resumed his rehab assignment at High-A Stockton on Thursday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over Inland Empire.

Phegley was held out of action Tuesday and Wednesday while being evaluated after being hit on the shoulder with a pitch at Triple-A Las Vegas. The veteran backstop checked out fine, as evidenced by the fact he was able to get back into action with the Ports. With three rehab games under his belt and no apparent setbacks with the thumb injury that originally landed him on the shelf, Phegley could potentially be activated at any point moving forward.