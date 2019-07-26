Athletics' Josh Phegley: Riding bench Friday

Phegley isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley will head to the bench for the second game of the series after going 1-for-3 Thursday night. Chris Herrmann draws the start behind the dish and is set to bat eighth in Phegley's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories