Athletics' Josh Phegley: Rips first homer in loss
Phegley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Phegley's season-opening tear continued in impressive fashion Sunday, with the hot-hitting backstop slugging his first homer of the campaign. Phegley has now hit safely in four of his first five starts of the season and has racked up both of his extra-base hits over his last two games.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Good to go for home opener•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Dealing with bruise on forehead•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Splitting time with Hundley•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Benefits from Herrmann injury•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Picks up three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal