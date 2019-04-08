Phegley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Phegley's season-opening tear continued in impressive fashion Sunday, with the hot-hitting backstop slugging his first homer of the campaign. Phegley has now hit safely in four of his first five starts of the season and has racked up both of his extra-base hits over his last two games.