Athletics' Josh Phegley: Scores three runs
Phegley went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Angels.
Phegley took advantage of only his third start since September 5, recording his first multi-run game of the season. He had only nine at-bats in September entering Thursday's action, and that lack of playing time greatly limits his value.
