Athletics' Josh Phegley: Scores twice in blowout victory

Phegley went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Phegley closed out June in strong fashion, going 4-for-8 over the final two contests of the month. The backstop hit just .224 overall in June after a productive May, but his aforementioned two-game surge did serve to quickly make up 10 of the 29 points his season average had lost during the extended slump.