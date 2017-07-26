Phegley was scratched from Wednesday's lineup prior to the contest against Toronto, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley was originally plugged into the lineup at the catcher's position, but will head back to the bench while Bruce Maxwell takes over for Wednesday's affair. The A's have yet to provide a reason for Phegley's removal, although manager Bob Melvin will likely discuss his absence if the catcher is suffering from an ailment or was involved in a trade.