Phegley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Phegley will head back to the minors with backup catcher Bruce Maxwell returning from the restricted list. The 30-year-old held his own in his brief stint with the A's, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his only start. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth in the minors.