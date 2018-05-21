Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sent back to minors
Phegley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Phegley will head back to the minors with backup catcher Bruce Maxwell returning from the restricted list. The 30-year-old held his own in his brief stint with the A's, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his only start. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth in the minors.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Timely two-bagger in '18 debut•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Recalled from Nashville on Thursday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Promotion from Nashville imminent•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Candidate for callup in coming days•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Struggling at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...