General manager David Forst called Phegley and Chris Herrmann a "good platoon" when asked to assess the Athletics' catching situation last week, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Forst's comments suggest the Athletics may not be looking to supplement their catching ranks prior to the March 20 opener, likely putting Phegley on track for No. 2 duties behind the plate for the fifth straight season. Phegley's status as the right-handed bat of the two backstops sets him to see the smaller share of plate appearances, minimizing his appeal even in AL-only formats.