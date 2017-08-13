Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Phegley will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley has been sidelined for three weeks with the oblique injury, so he'll likely require multiple games behind the plate with the Triple-A club before the Athletics bring him off the 10-day disabled list. It's expected that Phegley will work on the short side of a platoon at catcher with Bruce Maxwell once he's activated.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Ramps up activity in last two days•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Progressing in rehab•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Oblique ailment results in DL stint•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Held out with oblique injury•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Multi-hit effort in Friday's loss•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...