Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Phegley will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley has been sidelined for three weeks with the oblique injury, so he'll likely require multiple games behind the plate with the Triple-A club before the Athletics bring him off the 10-day disabled list. It's expected that Phegley will work on the short side of a platoon at catcher with Bruce Maxwell once he's activated.