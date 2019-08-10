Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set to begin rehab assignment

Phegley (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley has been sidelined since July 29 with the injury, though his return could now come as early as the middle of this week. Dustin Garneau and Chris Hermann have shared duties behind the dish in his absence, though Phegley should be the regular starter once again upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories