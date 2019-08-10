Athletics' Josh Phegley: Set to begin rehab assignment
Phegley (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley has been sidelined since July 29 with the injury, though his return could now come as early as the middle of this week. Dustin Garneau and Chris Hermann have shared duties behind the dish in his absence, though Phegley should be the regular starter once again upon his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Close to throwing•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Not expected to come off IL yet•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: No IL stint expected•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Departs with thumb issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...