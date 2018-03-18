Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sidelined with fractured fingers
Phegley fractured the ring and index fingers on his right hand in Saturday's split-squad game against the Mariners and will be held out of baseball activities for at least two weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The injury doesn't really alter Phegley's outlook for the start of the season, as he wasn't in line to crack the Opening Day roster following the Athletics' recent signing of Jonathan Lucroy. Phegley has a minor-league option remaining, so he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Nashville once he's cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.
