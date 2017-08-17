Play

Phegley (oblique) went 1-for-3 in Triple-A Nashville's win over Memphis on Wednesday.

The recovering backstop, who batted second and worked behind the plate, has been ramping up his activity for the last week, culminating in his return to game action Wednesday. Phegley is expected to log multiple games for the Sounds before being deemed ready for activation.

