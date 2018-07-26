Athletics' Josh Phegley: Singles in rare start
Phegley went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
The veteran backstop's playing time has been few and far between, as Wednesday marked only his sixth start of July. Phegley has contributed a single apiece in half of those games, but his .217/.269/.413 season line and limited opportunities currently limit his fantasy value to the deepest of AL-only formats.
