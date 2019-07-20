Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sits for second straight day

Phegley is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After a string of three consecutive starts during which he recorded two hits across 12 at-bats, Phegley will now be on the bench for a second straight day. While Phegley still slots in atop the depth chart at catcher, it's apparent that his edge over Chris Herrmann in the playing-time battle is only a slight one.