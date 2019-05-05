Phegley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phegley followed up his huge performance (4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBI) in Friday's series opener with an 0-for-4 showing in Saturday's 6-4 loss. The hitless showing won't diminish what has otherwise been a strong start to the season for the backstop, who will head to the bench for the series finale with a .819 OPS on the campaign. Nick Hundley will spell Phegley behind the dish.