Athletics' Josh Phegley: Smacks 11th homer

Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Angels.

Phegley took Jose Suarez deep in the seventh inning to record his 11th homer of the season. It was his first long ball since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, and he had also had gone hitless in his past 16-bats entering Thursday's contest. For the season, Phegley has maintained a .247/.290/.424 line across 311 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories