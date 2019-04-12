Athletics' Josh Phegley: Smashes third homer
Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.
The 31-year-old has three home runs this season and all three have come within the last four games. He's off to a very strong start with a .313 batting average, five extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs in 11 games. Phegley doesn't walk much, but he still has a .990 OPS because of such a high slugging percentage.
