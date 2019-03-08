Athletics' Josh Phegley: Splitting time with Hundley
Phegley and Nick Hundley will split time relatively equally over the first month of the season while Chris Herrmann is on the DL, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Both Phegley and Hundley hit right-handed, so there's no natural platoon advantage between them. "We'll try to figure out what we think the best matchup is on a particular night," manager Bob Melvin said Thursday.
