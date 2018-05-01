Phegley is slashing .176/.232/.255 with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, four walks and three runs over 56 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville thus far in 2018.

The veteran backstop got his season off to a late start due to a pair of fractured fingers he suffered in spring training, and he's apparently still getting his timing down at the plate. Phegley appears destined for extended duty with the Sounds, as Jonathan Lucroy is firmly entrenched as the Athletics' starting catcher, while Phegley's Triple-A numbers aren't appreciably better than those of Bruce Maxwell's (.148/.200/.222) with the big-league club.