Play

Phegley, who went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners, is hitting just .200 over 25 plate appearances across over nine games since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 1.

Phegley missed just over a month with an oblique injury and is just 4-for-20 with two doubles, three RBI, four walks and two runs since returning. The 29-year-old backstop's struggles at the dish haven't just been limited to September, however, as his season average (.204) is a career low, while his OBP (.258) and slugging (.340) are both his lowest figures during his three campaigns in Oakland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast