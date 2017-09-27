Phegley, who went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners, is hitting just .200 over 25 plate appearances across over nine games since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 1.

Phegley missed just over a month with an oblique injury and is just 4-for-20 with two doubles, three RBI, four walks and two runs since returning. The 29-year-old backstop's struggles at the dish haven't just been limited to September, however, as his season average (.204) is a career low, while his OBP (.258) and slugging (.340) are both his lowest figures during his three campaigns in Oakland.