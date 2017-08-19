Phegley (oblique), who went 2-for-7 with an RBI and three strikeouts in his first two rehab games with Triple-A Nashville, won't be rushed through his rehab assignment, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports. "He feels good," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's going to play multiple games. It's not like it's a speed-up process and get him back here."

Melvin has the luxury of making that assessment thanks in large part to the presence of both Bruce Maxwell and Dustin Garneau on the big-league roster, two capable backstops that can hold down the fort while Phegley gets fully recovered. The 29-year-old has already missed 22 games with his currently injury and also spent seven days on the DL back in May with a concussion.