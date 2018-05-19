Athletics' Josh Phegley: Timely two-bagger in '18 debut
Phegley went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Phegley made his 2018 big-league debut count by lacing an seventh-inning double to deep left center that plated Dustin Fowler and gave the Athletics a valuable insurance run. Phegley is only up from the minors due to Bruce Maxwell's inability to enter Canada for the four-game series due to his pending legal issues, so his stay at the major-league level is likely to be brief.
