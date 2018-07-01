Phegley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

The backup catcher made good use of one of his intermittent starts and he's now hit safely in five of his last six. Phegley has proven to be a productive alternative to Jonathan Lucroy when he gives him a breather, as he's now slashing .259/.276/.593 over 29 plate appearances.