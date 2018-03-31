Athletics' Josh Phegley: X-ray shows healing
An X-ray on Phegley's broken pinkie showed it's healing well, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is a positive step for Phegley, who is working his way back from a pair of fractured fingers he suffered earlier in March. The backstop still hasn't been able to swing a bat yet, but he's able to play catch. A possible return date should come into focus once he ramps up his baseball activities. With the addition of Jonathan Lucroy late in camp, Phegley is not guaranteed to stick with the big club once activated.
