Smith fired a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Smith has put together three straight scoreless appearances and has lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 4.89 since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on July 24. The 30-year-old's ability to serve a variety of roles out of the bullpen -- including long relief -- has rendered him a viable asset for manager Bob Melvin during his multiple stints with the big-league club this season. However, with only one hold, a pair of victories and a 1.43 WHIP, Smith's fantasy relevance currently seems limited primarily to deep AL-only formats.