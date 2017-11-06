Smith cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move clears room on the Athletics' 40-man roster for the addition of Dustin Fowler (knee), who was reinstated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Smith posted a 4.89 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 35 innings out of Oakland's bullpen last season, and should compete for an Opening Day bullpen role.