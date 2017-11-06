Athletics' Josh Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A
Smith cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The move clears room on the Athletics' 40-man roster for the addition of Dustin Fowler (knee), who was reinstated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Smith posted a 4.89 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 35 innings out of Oakland's bullpen last season, and should compete for an Opening Day bullpen role.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Sent back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Another effective appearance in loss•
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Solid outing nets victory•
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Returns to Oakland•
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Josh Smith: Solid in long relief Thursday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...