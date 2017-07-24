Smith was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Some of the Athletics' top relievers were used heavily over the weekend, so Smith will head back to the big leagues to provide additional bullpen depth. He'll replace Matt Olson on the active roster, although it's doubtful that he'll make much of an impact in the big leagues given his 6.75 ERA and 15:12 K:BB in 24 innings in Oakland.

