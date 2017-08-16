Athletics' Josh Smith: Sent back to Nashville
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
With Chris Hatcher joining the team from Los Angeles, Smith lost his spot in the bullpen, but he's pitched well enough lately to deserve another look when rosters expand in September. Smith has allowed just one run on seven hits with a 10:3 K:BB over his last eight appearances (11 innings).
