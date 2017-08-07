Smith (2-0) gave up a hit over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels. He also recorded a strikeout.

Smith has been very effective since returning from Triple-A Nashville on July 24, putting together six scoreless innings and a 6:1 K:BB across five appearances. The 30-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 5.40 during that stretch and could continue seeing a fairly consistent workload, given his ability to eat up multiple innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast