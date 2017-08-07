Athletics' Josh Smith: Solid outing nets victory
Smith (2-0) gave up a hit over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels. He also recorded a strikeout.
Smith has been very effective since returning from Triple-A Nashville on July 24, putting together six scoreless innings and a 6:1 K:BB across five appearances. The 30-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 5.40 during that stretch and could continue seeing a fairly consistent workload, given his ability to eat up multiple innings.
