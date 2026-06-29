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Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer: Added to roster ahead of debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics selected Kuroda-Grauer's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

In 75 games this season between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas, Kuroda-Grauer has slashed .323/.367/.478 with seven home runs, 15 stolen bases and a 21:29 BB:K. The 23-year-old is mostly a shortstop and second baseman, but he also has experience at third base and has played a bit in the outfield, as well. Kuroda-Grauer is starting at second base and batting ninth Monday versus the Dodgers in his major-league debut.

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