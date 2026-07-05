Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer: Awarded sixth straight start

Kuroda-Grauer will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Kuroda-Grauer will stick in the starting nine for a sixth straight game since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, this time covering shortstop after making his previous three starts at third base and the two before that at the keystone. With Zack Gelof (hand) coming back from the injured list Saturday and potentially settling in as the Athletics' primary option at the hot corner, shortstop could represent Kuroda-Grauer's clearest path to playing time until Jacob Wilson (thumb) is ready to be activated. The Athletics will send Alika Williams to the bench to open up shortstop for Kuroda-Grauer, who has gotten off to a hot start to his big-league career by going 8-for-18 with two doubles, three runs and one RBI.