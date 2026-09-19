Kuroda-Grauer (groin) went 0-for-3 with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Kuroda-Grauer started at designated hitter and went hitless, but his return to game action for the first time since July 20 was a positive sign after undergoing surgery for a ruptured testicle. He likely won't return to the Athletics' active roster this season, though the possibility hasn't been fully ruled out, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. In 16 games at the big-league level, Kuroda-Grauer impressed with a .417/.435/.583 slash line, a homer, four RBI and eight runs scored.