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Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer: Three hits in Wednesday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

All three knocks were singles, but the rookie infielder was still the only Athletic to collect multiple hits on the night as the team managed just seven hits in total against Detroit pitching. Kuroda-Grauer has started eight straight contests since his promotion while bouncing between second base, third base and shortstop, batting a blistering .500 (15-for-30) to begin his big-league career with three doubles, an RBI, four runs and just two strikeouts.

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