Sears (5-14) took the loss Sunday against the Angels after giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings.

Sears allowed multiple home runs in a start for the first time since Aug. 26 and failed to go at least five innings for the first time since Aug. 20. He allowed 33 home runs in total this season, which was the most by an Oakland pitcher since 2013. The 27-year-old finishes 2023 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 161:53 K:BB in 172.1 innings. He figures to be one of the Athletics' top returning arms in 2024.