Sears allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to the start and made his debut with the Athletics. He faced a subpar Angels lineup and his only earned runs came after he exited the game with runners on first and second. Sears should have the chance to stick in the rotation after Paul Blackburn (finger) was placed on the injured list Wednesday. Across 27.1 frames this season, Sears has maintained a 2.30 ERA and an 18:5 K:BB in appearances split between the Yankees and Athletics.