Sears (4-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 7-0 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four.

Facing the team that traded him west back in 2022 as part of the Frankie Montas deal, Sears tossed 48 of 90 pitches for strikes as he fell one out shy of his first quality start since May 4. Saturday's performance was a much-needed turnaround after he'd gone 1-5 with a 7.90 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB over his prior nine outings and 41 innings, but it may have come too late to save Sears' spot in the A's rotation -- in each of his last two trips to the mound, top prospect Jack Perkins has dazzled in long relief, and the duo may switch roles in the near future. Sears currently lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Giants.