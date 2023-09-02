Sears (3-11) threw six scoreless innings in a win over the Angels on Friday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three.

Sears had an 8.25 ERA over five starts (24 innings) in August, but he started September with a much better performance. The southpaw likely benefited from facing an Angels team that has essentially run up the white flag on 2023. Nonetheless, Sears hasn't been all that good this year either with a 4.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 138:39 K:BB through 146.2 innings over 27 starts. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.