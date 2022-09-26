Sears (6-3) took the loss during Sunday's 13-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Sears limited New York to one run through two frames before permitting two runs on four baserunners in the third and three runs on three baserunners in the fourth. The 26-year-old has experienced an erratic September that features two successful starts, during which he's surrendered two runs across 11 combined innings, but a more concerning three poor starts with 17 runs permitted across 9.2 innings. The culmination is an 8.27 September ERA after posting a 2.53 mark in his first four starts with Oakland. He'll look to get back on track next weekend against Seattle.