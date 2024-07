Sears (5-7) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Angels on Thursday.

Sears wasn't particularly efficient, needing 95 pitches (59 strikes) in this start. It was good enough to snap a six-game winless skid. During that span, he had a 7.28 ERA over 29.2 innings and went 0-4. Sears is now at a 4.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 68:30 K:BB through 95 innings over 18 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start on the road at Boston.